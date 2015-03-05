* Parliament votes to boost armed forces by a third
* Kiev says rebels are building up forces near Mariupol
* NATO has said ceasefire is holding overall
KIEV, March 5 One Ukrainian soldier was killed
and another wounded fighting pro-Russian separatists in the
east, a military spokesman said on Thursday, as Kiev accused
rebels of increasing violations of a ceasefire deal.
President Petro Poroshenko, whose initiative to boost the
armed forces by a third 250,000 personnel was passed easily in
parliament, has called the ceasefire the last chance for peace
with the pro-Russian rebels.
Accusations of continued violence on both sides show the
fragility of the peace accord agreed in Minsk last month, which
calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline.
Some 6,000 people have been killed in fighting since
separatists took up arms last year in Ukraine's eastern
industrial heartland in response to the overthrow of the
Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in Kiev.
Interior Ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said the rebels
were not only failing to stop firing and pull back, but in fact
building up forces in southern Donetsk province, near the
Ukrainian-held port city of Mariupol.
"They are not withdrawing arms, they are not observing the
ceasefire, they continue to relocate units and increase their
number of tanks and rocket launchers," he said.
Another military spokesman said rebels had attacked
Ukrainian troop positions or civilian targets 40 times in the
previous 24 hours, including 17 artillery attacks. The rebels
accuse Ukrainian forces almost daily of shelling and firing.
FOREIGN TRAINERS
The conflict has plunged ties between Russia and the West to
Cold War-era lows as Kiev, along with the United States and the
European Union, say they have evidence that Moscow is arming the
rebels and boosting their ranks with regular army soldiers.
Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and accused the
United States of pushing Kiev's pro-Western government into
conflict with its own people.
Ukraine's army, which has gained experience in fighting with
separatists, will also be trained by foreign advisers.
"We will provide military trainers to the Ukrainian Armed
Forces," UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told journalists
after his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev.
NATO said this week the ceasefire was holding overall and
urged both sides to continue to withdraw artillery from the
frontline. Since late last week, journalists have seen guns
being sent back from the frontline on both sides.
The Ukrainian military says government forces are ready to
withdraw the most powerful guns and various rockets systems from
the contact line and expects similar steps from the rebels.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,
which monitors the pullout, says it cannot fully confirm it as
it has not been given access to the locations where some weapons
have been moved.
