KIEV, March 9 Ukrainian troops are performing
training exercises in base but there are no plans to send the
country's armed forces to the Crimea region, Interfax news
agency quoted Acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh as saying on
Sunday.
Responding to media speculation about Ukrainian military
movements after Russian forces took control of Crimea, Tenyukh
said the only troop movements that might be seen would be from
one base to another to take part in the training exercises.
"No movements, no departures for Crimea by the armed forces
are foreseen. They are doing their routine work which the armed
have always had," he said.