KIEV, April 18 Ukraine's military-led drive to
root out pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country will
continue despite the four-way agreement reached in Geneva, state
security authorities said on Friday.
"The anti-terrorist operation is still going on and how long
it continues depends on how long terrorists remain in our
country," Marina Ostapenko, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's State
Security Service (SBU), told reporters.
The Geneva agreement, brokered by the United States, Russia,
Ukraine and the European Union, will require all illegal armed
groups to disarm.
It also called for an end to the illegal occupation of
public buildings, streets and squares, and gave a leading role
to overseeing the deal to monitors from the Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Ukraine announced a military-backed operation last weekend
to flush out pro-Russian rebels who have taken over state
buildings including police stations in the Donbass region,
though the operation faltered when pro-Russian forces seized
several army troop carriers.
