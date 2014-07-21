UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, July 21 A spokesman for Ukraine's military operations in eastern Ukraine said on Monday the operation was in an "active phase" but could not comment on reports of troops entering the rebel stronghold of Donetsk.
"The active phase of the anti-terrorist operation is continuing. We are not about to announce any troop movements," Vladyslav Seleznyov said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts