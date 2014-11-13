* Ukraine says Russia sending new reinforcements to rebels
* Russia says it wants ceasefire to work
* Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over ceasefire
violations
By Thomas Grove and Natalia Zinets
MOSCOW/KIEV, Nov 13 Moscow and Kiev traded
accusations on Thursday of failing to observe a ceasefire
agreement and Russia warned a resumption of hostilities against
pro-Russian separatists in the east would be catastrophic for
Ukraine.
Ukraine accused Russia of sending soldiers and weapons to
help rebels launch a new offensive in a conflict that has killed
more than 4,000 people.
Increasing violence, ceasefire violations and reports of
unmarked armed convoys travelling from the direction of the
Russian border have boosted fears that a shaky Sept. 5 truce
could collapse.
Moscow denies accusations it sent in troops and tanks in the
past few days and says the ceasefire as outlined by the Minsk
protocol is the only way out of the conflict.
"(The collapse of the ceasefire) must not be allowed ... It
would be catastrophic for the situation in Ukraine," said
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich.
European rights and security watchdog, the Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is monitoring the
ceasefire, has reported several columns of unmarked soldiers and
tanks travelling away from the Russian border.
A Reuters reporter saw a 50-vehicle column travelling toward
the rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday
armed with rocket launchers and artillery guns.
Fresh shelling rocked Donetsk though it was unclear who was
shooting or whether it came from the city's airport, where
Ukrainian troops and rebels are fighting for control despite the
truce.
Kiev, which has boosted its defences in eastern Ukraine in
case of a new offensive, says reports of the columns back up its
accusations that Russia is sending reinforcements to the rebels.
A military spokesman said four Ukrainian servicemen had been
killed in the past 24 hours.
Zoryan Shkiryak, an aid to Ukraine's interior minister
warned at a briefing in Kiev: "The likelihood of another
possible invasion by Russian troops of Ukrainian territory is
high ... it could happen at any moment."
In remarks published on Thursday, Ukraine's representative
to the OSCE told an Austrian newspaper it was now hardly
possible to speak of a ceasefire, citing 2,400 alleged breaches
of the truce by rebels.
The ceasefire has been underpinned by a series of agreements
known as the Minsk protocols, signed by Russia, Ukraine and
rebels from the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and
Luhansk.
"There is no intention of abandoning it (the ceasefire)
despite all ... attempts to break these agreements by the
Russian side," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said.
(Additional reporting by Anton Zverev in Donetsk, Ukraine,
Alessandra Prentice in Kiev, Writing by Thomas Grove and
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)