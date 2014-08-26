KIEV Aug 26 Ukraine said on Tuesday a group of
Russian servicemen had crossed into Ukrainian territory on a
"special mission," contradicting Russian media which cited a
defence ministry source in Moscow as saying they got there by
accident.
"This wasn't a mistake, but a special mission they were
carrying out," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said
in a televised briefing.
He also said separatists were attacking the southeastern
border town of Novoazovsk "at this very minute" and Ukrainian
forces had destroyed 12 armoured infantry vehicles in the area.
Twelve Ukrainian service personnel had been killed in
fighting in the past 24 hours, he said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Christian Lowe)