* Rescue workers say little chance the missing survived
* Kiev says separatists barred Ukrainian rescue crews
* Mine has history of fatal accidents
By Maria Tsvetkova
DONETSK, Ukraine, March 4 Thirty-three miners
were confirmed dead late on Wednesday after a coal mine blast in
the rebel-held city of Donetsk near the battle front in eastern
Ukraine, indicating no one trapped in the rubble survived.
Mine officials said the explosion was most likely caused by
gas and not fighting in the war between Moscow-backed rebels and
Ukraine government forces. Nevertheless, Kiev suggested the war
had made the disaster worse, accusing the separatists of holding
up a rescue effort by restricting access.
Outside the gates of the Zasyadko mine, about 30 relatives
clamoured for information about any survivors. Sergei Baldayev,
a miner injured in the blast, mingled with the crowd, his face
covered in scratches and one arm hanging motionless by his side,
the result of a broken collarbone.
The sister of one miner who was in the pit at the time of
the explosion, Alexei Novoselsky, stood in tears.
"Tell me, are there survivors? Why are you concealing the
truth?" she asked as a rescue worker tried to calm her.
The Donetsk regional administration said 16 injured people
were in hospital.
Earlier in the day, after the body of one miner had been
retrieved, the emergence services said 32 people remained
trapped in the mine. But hour after hour the death toll kept
rising.
"The total deaths amount to 33 people," Interfax news agency
reported, citing the region administration's press service.
Eduard Dmitrenko, a miner who went down the affected shaft
after the blast, said it was unlikely any of the missing miners
would be found alive. "But they will of course find bodies,"
said Dmitrenko, his face covered with coal dust.
Trucks and buses were driven to the mine in preparation for
transporting the bodies to local morgues.
Asked what were the chances of trapped miners surviving, a
medical worker said: "It's getting smaller and smaller all the
time, because of the methane, the hot air, burns to the
airways."
HEAVY FIGHTING
Donetsk has been the scene of heavy fighting between
Moscow-backed separatist rebels, who control the area, and
forces loyal to the government in Kiev. A ceasefire has sharply
reduced the violence in the past week.
The neighbourhood around the mine has come under artillery
fire, with fragments from Grad rockets visible on surrounding
roads, but mine officials said the explosion was unrelated to
the fighting and most likely caused by gas.
In Kiev, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said
rescue workers had been dispatched by the central authorities,
"but the Russian terrorists did not let them reach the scene of
the accident," he said, using a term commonly used by Kiev to
describe the separatists.
The mine, now owned by a private firm, has a history of
fatal accidents in the 57 years it has been operating. An
explosion at Zasyadko in 2007 killed 106 people. A cemetery next
to the pit holds the graves of many miners killed in the past.
"When there's an accident, we bury them all here," said the
head of security at the shaft where Tuesday's blast happened,
who did not give his name. "Coal is a costly business."
A welder at the mine, who gave his name as Oleg, said
outside the entrance: "I've been down the pit for 23 years, and
this is the fourth explosion that I can recall. If they didn't
get them out straight away, then later they will only retrieve
bodies. An explosion is a terrible thing."
The Zasyadko coal mine produced 1.4 million tonnes of coal
in 2013. The mine is in the centre of a Donbass region which is
Ukraine's industrial and coal-producing heartland.
Ukrainian coal production fell 22 percent in 2014 to 65
million tonnes as the conflict disrupted mining operations,
leading to some shortages of coal at power plants.
