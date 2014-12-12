* Miners join up as conflict takes a toll on industry
* Some pits flooded, others damaged in the fighting
* Ukraine looks for countries to import coal from
By Maria Tsvetkova and Andrey Kuzmin
DONETSK, Ukraine/MOSCOW, Dec 12 Even at the age
of 52, retired coalminer Viktor felt compelled to come out of
retirement and join the pro-Russian separatist rebellion in
eastern Ukraine.
He sympathised with the many miners who have laid down their
tools and taken up arms against government forces, either
because of their political beliefs or because they lost their
jobs when their pits closed during the conflict, leaving Ukraine
in need of imported coal and raising the prospect of power cuts.
"On May 23, I lied to my wife and left. I told her I was
going to defend the factories and plants but I went to join the
(rebel) militia," he said in Donetsk, the rebels' main
stronghold in the industrial east.
"Many miners have left everything behind and joined the
militia," he said, cradling an AK-47 assault rifle in his lap.
Viktor declines to give his full name for fear of reprisals
and prefers to go by his nom de guerre of "Miner".
In a sign of the hardships suffered since the conflict began
in mid-April, some of the miners who fight say they are paid
with food rather than money.
Since June, production has been halted at 66 coal mines,
leaving only 60 running, European coal association Euracoal
said, denting Ukraine's hopes of getting through winter without
power cuts.
Several steel mills have also halted production, another
blow to industry in the east, which in peace time contributed
about 16 percent of Ukraine's gross domestic product.
"People sit at home or join the ranks of the DNR," said a
23-year-old coalminer who gave his name only as Artyom,
referring to the rebels' "Donetsk People's Republic". He joined
up after losing his job at Zhdanovka mine in the Donetsk region.
GLOOMY PROSPECTS
It is not clear how many miners are now fighting, but
joining up is not a decision that is taken lightly. More than
4,300 people have been killed in the conflict.
"We got straight into a bloodbath," Viktor said, referring
to a battle at Saur-Mogila, 80 km (50 miles) from Donetsk.
"It was hell, literally hell," said Viktor, who can hardly
move his right arm since being wounded in the shoulder.
The mining sector employed 330,000 people before the
conflict but officials say 10 mines have flooded, others have
been damaged by fighting and some may never reopen.
The loss of production is not affecting just the east - it
is also a blow to the Western-looking government in Kiev whose
control of the east is opposed by the separatists.
Ukraine is usually self-sufficient in coal, producing more
than 60 million tonnes last year, but has declared a state of
emergency in its electricity market and started limiting power
supply.
It is estimated that Ukraine needs 1 to 2 million tonnes of
imported coal a month between now and April.
The industry is unlikely to recover immediately, even if the
conflict ends now or a ceasefire agreed on Sept. 5 takes hold.
Mikhailo Volynets, President of the Confederation of Free
Trade Unions of Ukraine, said huge investment would be needed
and "several mines will never be repaired."
"It's hard to assess how long it would take to repair some
of the mines. The electricity supply is irregular, miners don't
get paid and service shops are destroyed, so it'll be extremely
difficult," he said.
