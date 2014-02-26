KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine's protest leaders on
Wednesday named former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk as
their choice to head a new government following the overthrow of
President Viktor Yanukovich.
The 'Euromaidan' council made its announcement of Yatseniuk,
plus candidates for several other key ministers, after its
members addressed crowds on Kiev's Independence Square.
Oleksander Turchinov, acting president since Yanukovich was
toppled on Saturday by parliament, said the new government would
have to take unpopular decisions to head off default and
guarantee a normal life for Ukraine's people.
The Euromaidan's proposals have to be approved by
parliament.
The council, made up of popular figures from the uprising
which brought Yanukovich down, named career diplomat Andriy
Deshchytsya, a former ambassador in Finland and in Iceland, as
foreign minister.
Oleksander Shlapak, a former economy minister and former
deputy head of the central bank, was named as finance minister.
Andriy Paruby, head of the "self-defence" force protecting
the Kiev protest zone from police action during the three months
of conflict, was named secretary of the powerful National
Security and Defence Council.
"This is a government which is doomed to be able to work
only for 3-4 months ... because they will have to take unpopular
decisions", Turchinov said.
This would involve heading off default, establishing the
trust of creditors and investors and guaranteeing a normal life
for Ukraine's people.
"They will be criticised. They'll have mud smeared on them.
But they'll have to fulfil their duty and be burned for the sake
of Ukraine," he said.