MOSCOW Aug 15 Russia said on Fridayits foreign minister was pursuing talks with his Ukrainian counterpart on agreeing a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine, where the government is fighting pro-Russian rebels.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin on Friday and "continued to discuss practical issues related to the provision of humanitarian aid to the southeast Ukraine," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)