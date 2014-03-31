(adds Ukraine foreign ministry as source of statement)
KIEV, March 31 Ukraine has hit back strongly at
Russian calls for it to federalise its state structure and make
Russian an official state language, saying its proposals were
aimed at the break-up of Ukraine.
In an unusually harsh statement issued late on Sunday in
reaction to comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,
the Ukrainian Foreign Ninistry said he was making demands on
Ukraine which Russia would never allow itself at home.
"Why does Russia not introduce federalism ... Why does it
not give more powers to national regions of the (Russian)
Federation .. Why does it not introduce state languages, other
than Russian, including Ukrainian, which is spoken by millions
of Russians?", it asked.
"There's no need to preach to others. It's better to put
things in order in your own house," it said.
The statement, reacting to comments by Lavrov in a Russian
television interview at the weekend, objected to what it
described as a "didactic tone of ultimatum" taken by the Russian
foreign minister.
This showed, it said, that Russia as "a real aggressor" was
not seeking any settlement of the crisis following its takeover
of Crimea, which voted in a referendum on March 16 to become
part of the Russian Federation.
"Under the barrels of their machine-guns, this aggressor
seeks only one thing - the total capitulation of Ukraine, its
break-up and the destruction of the Ukrainian state," it said.
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held talks in
Paris on Sunday about ways to defuse the crisis over Ukraine,
with Kerry telling Moscow that progress depended on a Russian
troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.
The Russian annexation of Crimea, following the ouster of
Ukraine's pro-Russia president in February, has caused the worst
East-West confrontation since the Cold War ended two decades
ago.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, Ediing by Timothy Heritage)