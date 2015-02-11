MINSK Feb 11 French President Francois Hollande and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel have arrived in Minsk to take part in peace talks on the Ukraine crisis on Wednesday, a Reuters witness at the airport said.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting to try to agree a ceasefire to end the pro-Russian separatist conflict in which more than 5,000 have been killed since last April. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly)