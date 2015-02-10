MOSCOW Feb 10 Talks on how to resolve Ukraine crisis will focus on withdrawing heavy weapons, creating a demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine and starting a dialogue between Ukraine and the rebels, RIA news agency quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Tuesday.

France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine are due to meet in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Wednesday for the talks.

RIA suggested the source in Minsk thought that the main sticking point would be the demilitarised zone, which European security watchdog the OSCE, France and Germany want Russia to oversee. Moscow wants the OSCE to take control of the zone, the source was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)