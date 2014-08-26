MOSCOW Aug 26 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said all leaders taking part in talks in Minsk on Tuesday agreed on the need for de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We all wanted a breakthrough," Lukashenko told journalists after talks that brought together Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko.

"But the very fact of holding the meeting today is already a success, undoubtedly," he said. "The talks were difficult. The sides' positions differ, sometimes fundamentally... Everybody agreed on the need to de-escalate and free hostages." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)