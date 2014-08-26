BRIEF-AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 mln
* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020
MOSCOW Aug 26 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said all leaders taking part in talks in Minsk on Tuesday agreed on the need for de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
"We all wanted a breakthrough," Lukashenko told journalists after talks that brought together Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko.
"But the very fact of holding the meeting today is already a success, undoubtedly," he said. "The talks were difficult. The sides' positions differ, sometimes fundamentally... Everybody agreed on the need to de-escalate and free hostages." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3485, or 74.16 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Oil tumbled to a three-month low a