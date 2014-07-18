UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV, July 18 Ukraine's army has not deployed missiles during fighting with pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine and the Malaysian airliner that was brought down there was out of range of the systems it uses, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.
"All missiles that are in our armoury, not one of them has been used," Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council, said.
Bohdan Senyk, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said the airliner was out of range of the Ukrainian army's anti-aircraft missile systems: "Anti-aircraft missiles have not been deployed during the anti-terrorist operation ... they are all in place." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders