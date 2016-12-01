MOSCOW Dec 1 Warships from Russia's Black Sea
Fleet have taken up position off Crimea's western coastline to
help strengthen the peninsula's air defences in response to the
start of Ukrainian missile tests nearby, the RIA news agency
reported on Thursday.
Kiev began two days of missile tests on Thursday, angering
Russia, which has put its air defence forces on high alert
saying it hopes the war games won't disrupt international
flights.
"Warships of the Black Sea Fleet ... have taken up positions
near Crimea's western coast for the duration of Ukraine's
planned missile tests from Dec. 1-2," a military source in
Crimea told RIA.
"The ship's air defence units have been put on a higher
state of alert. Their equipment is designed in the first
instance to shoot down heavy anti-ship missiles and cruise
missiles. Together with land-based air defence units on the
peninsula, the ships have thrown up a practically impenetrable
shield against the enemy's rockets."
Vladimir Krizhanovsky, a Ukrainian military official,
earlier on Thursday told the 112 TV channel that the exercises
had begun and that everything was going smoothly.
"The tests are being carried out in accordance with
international law," said Krizhanovsky. He said they were taking
place at least 30 kilometres (18.64 miles) from Crimean air
space. "Therefore it would be wrong to reproach Ukraine," he
said.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
