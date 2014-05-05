(Adds U.S. officials will avoid energy forum in Moscow,
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 5 An international organization
that sets standards for how countries combat money laundering
said it has decided not to hold a planned meeting in Moscow next
month due to the continuing Ukraine crisis.
A summit meeting of the Paris-based Financial Action Task
Force (FATF) was to be held in Moscow in June, in part because
the group's current head is Vladimir Nechaev, chief of Russia's
anti-money laundering agency.
However, on Sunday, national anti-money laundering agencies
belonging to FATF received a notice from the group saying the
meeting would be held in Paris instead.
"It became apparent that it would be difficult to ensure
full attendance of FATF delegations at the scheduled plenary in
Moscow but there was widespread support for the work of the FATF
to continue uninterrupted," the announcement said.
The meeting will now take place during the week of June 22
to 27 at the Paris conference center of the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development, the announcement added.
Sources in both the U.S. and European governments said
pressure to cancel the Moscow meeting or move it had been
building since civil unrest erupted in Ukraine earlier this year
and Russian forces took control of the Crimea region. The
officials declined to speak about the matter on the record.
"The simple truth is that it will not be business as usual
so long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to
destabilize Ukraine and pose a threat to other nations in the
region," a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
Russian leaders have said their goal is to protect the
rights of Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine, which they
assert are under threat from an illegitimate interim government
in Kiev that is backed by the United States and European Union.
FATF headquarters in Paris had no immediate comment on why
plans to hold the meeting in Moscow had been changed.
FATF brings together chiefs of anti-money laundering
agencies, known as "financial intelligence units," from around
the world, and conducts reviews assessing the strength of
various countries' efforts to crack down on illicit financial
activities.
The decision to move the meeting out of Moscow could be a
blow to efforts by the United States and other nations to prod
Russia to improve its controls on money laundering.
A former senior U.S. financial investigator, speaking on
condition of anonymity, expressed dismay at the development,
saying FATF members believe Russia's Nechaev had greatly
improved his country's anti-money laundering efforts. The Moscow
meeting was regarded by some officials as an acknowledgement of
these improvements.
'ELEGANT SOLUTION'
A spokeswoman from the U.S. Treasury, which represents the
United States at the meetings, declined to comment on its
relocation.
The White House has been urging U.S. corporate executives
not to attend another meeting in Russia, the St. Petersburg
International Economic Forum. The forum, which runs May 22 to
24, is Russia's main annual economic conference and is used to
attract new investors into the country.
The chief executive of Alcoa Inc canceled plans to
attend the St. Petersburg meetings, the U.S. aluminum producer
said in a statement on Thursday.
In addition, U.S. officials will avoid a biennial meeting
next week in Moscow on oil and natural gas called the
International Energy Forum, government sources said. The IEF, of
which the United States and 80 other countries are members, is
headquartered in Riyadh.
Law enforcement experts say that under prodding by FATF,
some jurisdictions once known as notorious havens for tax
evaders and money launderers, such as Liechtenstein and various
offshore islands, had radically tightened their laws and
enforcement mechanisms.
The U.S. government's financial intelligence unit is a U.S.
Treasury office called the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network,
or FinCEN. It and other financial intelligence units police the
financial world by requiring financial institutions to routinely
notify them of relatively large, or potentially otherwise
suspicious, transactions.
Moving the meeting out of Russia "is the most elegant
solution for the FATF - when traveling to Moscow for an
international meeting was unacceptable, while needing to
preserve the technocratic posture and work of the anti-money
laundering community," said former senior Treasury and White
House official Juan Zarate.
A 2008 FATF assessment found that Russia, while mostly in
line with the group's standards, needed to increase the number
of investigations and prosecutions for money laundering and
terrorism financing, and give supervisory authorities more power
to place sanctions on people who do not comply.
For example, at the time Russia did not prohibit criminal
ownership of financial institutions. Russia also needed to be
more transparent about who had a controlling interest in
companies and banks, and not allow people to open bank accounts
anonymously or with made-up names, the assessment found.
But in October, FATF determined that Russia had done enough
to improve its deficiencies, and regular follow-up was no longer
required.
