MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's foreign ministry said
on Sunday that an announcement by the authorities in Kiev that
they will mobilise the army to put down a rebellion by
pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine is a "criminal order."
The ministry said the West should bring its allies in
Ukraine's government under control. "It is now the West's
responsibility to prevent civil war in Ukraine," the foreign
ministry said in a statement.
The statement also said that Russia would put an urgent
discussion of the situation in eastern Ukraine on the agenda of
the United Nations Security Council.
