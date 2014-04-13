(Adds quotes from statement)
MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Sunday that an announcement by the authorities in Kiev that
they will mobilise the army to put down a rebellion by
pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine was a "criminal order".
The ministry said the West should bring its allies in
Ukraine's government under control. "It is now the West's
responsibility to prevent civil war in Ukraine," it said in a
statement posted on Facebook.
It also said that Russia would put an urgent discussion of
the situation in eastern Ukraine on the agenda of the United
Nations Security Council.
"The situation in southeastern Ukraine is taking on an
extremely dangerous character. The authorities in Kiev, who put
themselves in power as a result of a coup d'etat, have set a
course to use force to put down popular protests," the statement
said.
"We decisively condemn attempts to use brute force against
protesters and activists ... We are particularly indignant about
the criminal order of (Ukrainian Acting President Oleksander
Turchinov) to use the army to put down protest."
The statement said the West had sponsored the rulers in Kiev
and should now "rein in its out-of-control proteges, force them
to distance themselves from neo-Nazis and other extremists, stop
using armed force against the Ukrainian people, and immediately
start a genuine dialogue".
