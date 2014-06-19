KIEV, June 19 Ukraine's state-owned gas company
Naftogaz said on Thursday Russia's Gazprom wants to
end a contract which compensates Ukraine if it needs to use its
gas to meet additional demand from Europe.
"On Tuesday ... Gazprom Export, which deals with Russian gas
exports, informed the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport
system, Ukrtransgaz, about its wish to terminate a contract
which provides compensation to the Ukrainian side for
fluctuations in daily consumption volumes of gas to Europe,"
Naftogaz said in a statement.
It said the agreement would be terminated on June 23.
Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
At the moment, Gazprom compensates Ukraine if Kiev is forced
to provide the rest of Europe with increased supplies from its
underground storage sites.
(reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)