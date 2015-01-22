DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Ukraine plans to
cover up to 60 percent of this year's gas import needs with
supplies from Europe, leaving its once-dominant supplier Russia
delivering the rest, the head of the state energy firm told
Reuters on Thursday.
Naftogas chief executive Andriy Kobolyev said that, over the
next few years, supplies from Russia could drop to just a third
of total Ukrainian imports as Ukraine takes advantage of the
liberalised European gas markets and its ability to import more
gas from the continent.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)