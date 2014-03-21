KIEV, March 21 Ukrainian police have detained the chief executive of state energy company Naftogaz, Yevhen Bakulin, in connection with a corruption investigation, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said in an online post on Friday.

Police were conducting three separate investigations into suspected corruption in the gas industry that may have cost the state about $4 billion, Avakov said on Facebook. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Steve Gutterman)