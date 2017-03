KIEV, July 23 The head of Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Wednesday the lowering of reversed gas deliveries from the European Union was "unpleasant but not critical" and was linked to Hungary filling its storages.

"We hope the lowering of reverse flows is temporary," Andriy Kobolev said at a briefing. "This is unpleasant but not critical." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)