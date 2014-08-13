KIEV Aug 13 Ukrainian state-owned gas company
Naftogaz said on Wednesday European companies should look into
purchasing gas on the Russia-Ukraine border, warning of
potential disruptions to supplies arising from the gas pricing
row.
"Naftogaz considers it its duty to warn European partners of
possible risks," the company said in a statement.
The firm also said that any Ukrainian sanctions against
Russia would not necessarily lead to "automatic sanctions"
against Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.
