KIEV, Sept 19 Ukraine's government on Monday canceled a decision to transfer control of the gas transport arm of state energy firm Naftogaz to the country's economy ministry, following a warning from international creditors that the move undermined investor confidence.

"We agreed to cancel the decision," the government said in a statement, adding that a new working group would be created to include World Bank and EBRD representatives to decide on the steps needed for the "unbundling" of Naftogaz's production, transport and sales businesses.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)