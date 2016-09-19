BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
KIEV, Sept 19 Ukraine's government on Monday canceled a decision to transfer control of the gas transport arm of state energy firm Naftogaz to the country's economy ministry, following a warning from international creditors that the move undermined investor confidence.
"We agreed to cancel the decision," the government said in a statement, adding that a new working group would be created to include World Bank and EBRD representatives to decide on the steps needed for the "unbundling" of Naftogaz's production, transport and sales businesses.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.