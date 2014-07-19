(Corrects number of people on board MH17)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak on Saturday confirmed that his step-grandmother was
on board Flight MH17 that was downed over Ukraine en route from
Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Siti Amirah, 83, was one of 44 Malaysians on board the
Malaysia Airlines flight that was downed on Thursday killing all
298 people on board.
"I personally share the grief of the families on board
#MH17," Najib said in a Tweet. "My step-grandmother was one of
the passengers."
Family spokesman Faridah Abdullah told the Star newspaper
Siti "was a very, very nice lady".
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Nick Macfie;
Editing by Sophie Hares)