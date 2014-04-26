BRUSSELS, April 26 The European Union is poised to add new names to the list of Russian individuals subject to sanctions over the coming days, a European Commission source said on Saturday.

"The sanctions that will come on the European side in the next days will be the addition of new names to the list of individuals subject to asset freezes and a travel ban," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The European Union has already agreed on extra names, so adding more to the sanctions list can be agreed very quickly.

However, broader economic sanctions have not yet been decided on. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Erica Billingham)