BRUSSELS, July 30 The European Commission published the names of eight Russians, including some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's associates, and three companies which will have their assets frozen as part of sanctions against Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine.

The people on the list include Arkady Rotenberg who is Putin's long-time judo sparring partner.

The companies named include Russian National Commercial Bank which was the first Russian bank into Crimea after the region's annexation earlier this year.

Tension between Moscow and the West over Russia's backing for rebels in eastern Ukraine worsened after the downing of Malaysian flight MH17 over rebel-held territory on July 17 by what Western countries say was a Russian-supplied missile.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee)