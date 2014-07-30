(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, July 30 The European Commission
published the names of eight Russians, including some of
President Vladimir Putin's associates, and three companies which
will have their assets frozen as part of sanctions against
Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine.
The people on the list include Arkady Rotenberg who is
Putin's long-time judo partner, and already on a U.S. sanctions
list since March.
Yury Kovalchuk and Nikolai Shamalov - the two largest
shareholders in Bank Rossiya, a St. Petersburg company that
expanded rapidly after Putin moved to Moscow and became
president in 2000 - were also blacklisted.
The companies named include Russian National Commercial
Bank, which was the first Russian bank into Crimea after the
region's annexation by Russia earlier this year.
The other two firms are anti-aircraft weapons maker
Almaz-Antey and Dobrolyot airline, which operates flights
between Moscow and Simferopol in the Crimea.
Tension between Moscow and the West over Russia's backing
for rebels in eastern Ukraine worsened after the downing of
Malaysian flight MH17 over rebel-held territory on July 17 by
what Western countries say was a Russian-supplied missile.
Wednesday's list of names brings the number of people and
entities subject to travel bans and asset freezes to 95 people
and 23 organisations.
For more details of the sanctioned individuals and firms,
click on the link to the EU's Official Journal (here#page25)
