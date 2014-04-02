By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 2
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 2 NASA has been
added to the list of U.S government agencies prohibited from
contacting Russian government representatives, though operation
of the International Space Station is exempt from the ban,
officials said on Wednesday.
"This suspension includes NASA travel to Russia and visits
by Russian government representatives to NASA facilities,
bilateral meetings, email, and teleconferences or video
conferences. At the present time, only operational
International Space Station activities have been excepted," NASA
Associate Administrator Michael O'Brien wrote in a memo to
employees that was posted on the NASAWatch.com website.
The gesture may be largely symbolic. The only major space
project under direct U.S.-Russia control is the space station, a
$100 billion research laboratory, owned by 15 nations, which
flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
Three Russian cosmonauts, two U.S. astronauts and one
Japanese astronaut currently are living aboard the orbital
outpost.
"It's not a major deal - and that's appropriate because
space cooperation is one of the few things that actually has
gone relatively well with the Russians," said Scott Pace,
director of George Washington University's Space Policy
Institute.
"If we want to express our opposition to their actions I
hope that we would choose other instruments," he added.
The sanctions stem from Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)