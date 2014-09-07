(Adds U.S. denial, quotes from Norway, Poland, France's no
comment)
KIEV, Sept 7 A senior aide to Ukraine's
President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday that Kiev had agreed
at the NATO summit in Wales on the provision of weapons and
military advisers from five NATO member states, but four of the
five swiftly denied any such deal had been reached.
NATO officials have previously said the alliance will not
send arms to non-member Ukraine, but have also said individual
allies may do so if they wish. A NATO official contacted by
Reuters on Sunday on the Lytsenko comment reiterated this
policy.
"At the NATO summit agreements were reached on the provision
of military advisers and supplies of modern armaments from the
United States, France, Italy, Poland and Norway," Poroshenko
aide Yuri Lytsenko said on his Facebook page.
Lytsenko gave no further details. He may have made his
comment for domestic political reasons to highlight the degree
of NATO commitment to Ukraine and to its pro-Western president.
Poroshenko, whose armed forces are battling pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine, attended the two-day summit in
Wales that ended on Friday.
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
denied that the United States had made such a pledge. The
official told Reuters, "No U.S. offer of lethal assistance has
been made to Ukraine."
Asked about Lytsenko's comments, defence ministry officials
in Italy, Poland and Norway also denied plans to provide arms.
In France, an aide at the Elysee palace declined to comment.
"This news is incorrect. Italy, along with other EU and NATO
countries, is preparing a package of non-lethal military aid
such as bullet-proof vests and helmets for Ukraine," an Italian
defence ministry official told Reuters.
Norwegian Defence Ministry spokesman Lars Gjemble, speaking
to the NTB news agency, said, "We're participating with staff
officers in two military exercises in Ukraine, but it's not
correct that we're delivering weapons to Ukraine."
A Polish defence ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel
Jacek Sonta, said by email, "There (was) no agreement concerning
supply of modern arms from Poland to Ukraine at the NATO
summit."
NATO officials have said the alliance will not send weapons
to Ukraine, which is not a member state, but they have also said
individual allies may choose to do so.
Russia is fiercely opposed to closer ties between Ukraine
and the NATO alliance.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones in Kiev, Steve Scherer in Rome,
Balasz Koranyi in Oslo and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, Will
Dunham in Washington; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)