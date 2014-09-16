BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Any increase in Russian troops
in Ukraine's Crimea region would raise tensions and undermine
the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, NATO said on Tuesday.
Russia earlier said it might send more troops to its
newly-annexed territory of Crimea, citing the presence of
foreign military near Russia's borders.
"We have seen reports that Russia intends to increase its
troop presence in Crimea. Such a move can only increase tensions
and it will further undermine the ceasefire currently in place
as well as the security of the region which Russian actions have
gravely eroded," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said by email in
response to a request for comment from Reuters.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Andrew Roche)