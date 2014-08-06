BRUSSELS Aug 6 Russia has amassed around 20,000
troops on Ukraine's eastern border and could use the excuse of
an humanitarian or peacekeeping mission to send them into
Ukraine, NATO said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We're not going to guess what's on Russia's mind, but we
can see what Russia is doing on the ground - and that is of
great concern. Russia has amassed around 20,000 combat-ready
troops on Ukraine's eastern border," NATO spokeswoman Oana
Lungescu said in a statement.
"The latest Russian military build-up further escalates the
situation and undermines efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic
solution to the crisis. This is a dangerous situation."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday the
threat of a direct intervention by Russia's military in Ukraine
has risen over the last couple of days.
NATO's statement said it was concerned Moscow could use "the
pretext of a humanitarian or peacekeeping mission as an excuse
to send troops into Eastern Ukraine."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier; editing by Foo
Yun Chee)