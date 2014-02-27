UPDATE 2-Oil prices jump after data shows surprise U.S. stock draw
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
BRUSSELS Feb 27 NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that an armed group's seizure of regional government headquarters and parliament in Ukraine's Crimea was "dangerous and irresponsible."
"I am extremely concerned about the most recent developments in Crimea. This morning's action by an armed group is dangerous and irresponsible," Rasmussen told a NATO meeting also attended Ukraine's acting defense minister.
"I urge Russia not to take any action that could escalate tension or create misunderstanding." (Reporting by Phil Stewart, editing by Adrian Croft)
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
* Permitting "all kinds" of imports hits domestic market -official
* Graphic of China available crude vs. Refinery runs: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mqDu2E