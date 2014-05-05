OTTAWA May 5 NATO's top military commander on Monday said he did not think Russian troops would enter eastern Ukraine, predicting that Moscow could achieve its goals through other means.

General Philip Breedlove also told an audience in Ottawa that it was too early to say whether Russian special forces were firing missiles at Ukrainian helicopters. At least three helicopters have been shot down in the last week. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)