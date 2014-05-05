UPDATE 3-Oil prices climb on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
OTTAWA May 5 NATO's top military commander on Monday said he did not think Russian troops would enter eastern Ukraine, predicting that Moscow could achieve its goals through other means.
General Philip Breedlove also told an audience in Ottawa that it was too early to say whether Russian special forces were firing missiles at Ukrainian helicopters. At least three helicopters have been shot down in the last week. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)
YANGON/BEIJING, March 21 Nearly a decade in the making, a project to pump oil 770 km (480 miles) across Myanmar to southwest China is set for imminent start-up, with a supertanker nearing the port of Kyauk Phyu, marking the opening of a new oil trading route.
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal