BRUSSELS, March 23 NATO's top military commander
said on Sunday that Russia had a large force on Ukraine's
eastern border and said he was worried it could pose a threat to
Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region.
"The (Russian) force that is at the Ukrainian border now to
the east is very, very sizeable and very, very ready," NATO's
Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force General Philip
Breedlove, told an event held by the German Marshall Fund
thinktank.
He said NATO was very concerned about the threat to
Transdniestria. "There is absolutely sufficient (Russian) force
postured on the eastern border of Ukraine to run to
Transdniestria if the decision was made to do that and that is
very worrisome."
"Russia is acting much more like an adversary than a
partner," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)