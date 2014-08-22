BRUSSELS Aug 22 NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen condemned Russia on Friday for sending a "so-called humanitarian convoy" into Ukraine without the consent of the Ukrainian authorities and without any involvement of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"It can only deepen the crisis in the region, which Russia itself has created and has continued to fuel," Rasmussen said in a statement.

He said it was a blatant breach of Russia's international commitments. Russia denies breaching international law. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alison Williams)