BRUSSELS Aug 22 NATO Secretary General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Friday the alliance had observed an
alarming build-up of Russian ground and air forces in the
vicinity of Ukraine.
"We have also seen transfers of large quantities of advanced
weapons, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers and
artillery to separatist groups in eastern Ukraine," Rasmussen
said in a statement.
Rasmussen said Russia continued to escalate the crisis in
eastern Ukraine and that this could lead to further isolation of
Moscow.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Julia Fioretti; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)