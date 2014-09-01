Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
Sept 1 NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday that Ukraine's political leaders expected the Ukrainian parliament to abandon the country's non-aligned status after an October 26 election - a possible prelude to an application to join NATO.
"I understand that the current political leadership in Kiev envisages that the new parliament after the parliamentary election in Ukraine will change the legislation on non-alliance status," Rasmussen told a press conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, writing by Julia Fioretti)
SYDNEY, March 12 The rapid resurgence of nationalist politics in Australia was abruptly halted on Saturday after Pauline Hanson's One Nation party drew less than 5 percent of the vote and was set to win just one seat in a state poll.
DUBAI, March 12 An Iranian investment fund signed a deal with Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co. on Sunday for a 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) petrochemical project, which is awaiting financing by Korean banks, the oil ministry's website SHANA said.