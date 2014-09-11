BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Russia still has around 1,000
troops in eastern Ukraine, a NATO military officer said on
Thursday, casting doubt on reports of a reduction in Russian
forces there.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he
had information that 70 percent of Russian troops who had been
in Ukraine had been moved back across the border.
"The reported reduction of Russian troops from eastern
Ukraine would be a good first step, but we have no information
on this. The fact of the matter is there are still approximately
1,000 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine with substantial amounts
of military equipment and approximately 20,000 troops on the
Russian border with Ukraine," the NATO military officer said.
However, NATO had said last week that it estimated several
thousand Russian combat troops were in Ukraine.
