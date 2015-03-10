SOFIA, March 10 NATO's Black Sea members
Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey joined four other alliance states
in a multinational naval exercise on Tuesday just across the
water from the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia last year.
The naval rapid reaction force in the Black Sea drills
consists of a United States flagship, the guided missile cruiser
USS Vicksburg, and ships from the six other participating
states. Canada, Germany and Italy are also taking part.
NATO has held a series of exercises in eastern Europe since
Moscow's move into the region to reassure members jittery about
Russian intentions in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.
The training will include simulated anti-air and
anti-submarine warfare exercises, as well as simulated small
boat attacks and basic ship handling manoeuvres, a Bulgarian
navy spokesman told Reuters.
Last week, Russia's defence ministry said its forces had
begun large-scale military exercises in southern Russia and in
disputed territories on Russia's borders, including the Crimea
region.
Relations between Russia and the West are their most
strained since the Cold War. Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow
of directing a separatist assault in eastern Ukraine with its
own troops and weapons. Russia denies those accusations.
Once a close ally of the Soviet Union, Bulgaria joined NATO
in 2004 and is one of six eastern European countries that will
host new command units staffed with national and NATO soldiers
being set up in response to the Ukraine crisis.
