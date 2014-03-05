BRUSSELS, March 5 NATO announced a full review
of its cooperation with Russia on Wednesday to try to pressure
Moscow into backing down on Ukraine and said it would suspend
planning for a joint mission linked to Syrian chemical weapons.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said alliance
officials would no longer hold staff-level meetings with their
Russian counterparts, while stepping up engagement with
Ukraine's civilian and military leadership.
"We have also decided that no staff-level civilian or
military meetings with Russia will take place for now,"
Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting between NATO and
Russian officials in Brussels.
NATO has been in talks with Russia on a possible joint
mission to protect a U.S. ship that will destroy Syria's
deadliest chemical weapons.
