LONDON, June 19 NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that at least a few thousand
more Russian troops were now at Ukraine's eastern border, a
build-up he called a regrettable step backwards.
"We now see a new Russian military build-up around the
Ukrainian border. At least a few thousand more Russian troops
are now deployed," Rasmussen said in London.
"I consider this a very regrettable step backwards. It seems
Russia keeps the option open to intervene further in Ukraine,"
he said. "The international community would have to respond in a
firm manner if Russia were to intervene further in Ukraine."
He added: "That would imply deeper ... economic sanctions
against Russia which would have a very damaging effect on the
Russian economy."
(Reporting by William James and Jack Stubbs; writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison.)