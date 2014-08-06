* Poland has said threat of Russian invasion higher
* Russia has used cover of exercises to invade
(Adds background, detail)
BRUSSELS Aug 6 Russia has amassed around 20,000
combat-ready troops on Ukraine's eastern border and could use
the pretext of a humanitarian or peace-keeping mission to
invade, NATO said on Wednesday.
Stating the conflict in Ukraine was fuelled by Russia, NATO
said in a statement that the troop build-up had further
escalated "a dangerous situation".
"We're not going to guess what's on Russia's mind, but we
can see what Russia is doing on the ground - and that is of
great concern. Russia has amassed around 20,000 combat-ready
troops on Ukraine's eastern border," NATO spokeswoman Oana
Lungescu said in an emailed statement.
NATO was concerned that Moscow could use "the pretext of a
humanitarian or peace-keeping mission as an excuse to send
troops into Eastern Ukraine", she said.
Moscow denies Western accusations that it has armed and
supported rebels who are fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern
Ukraine. It announced new military exercises to take place all
this week, involving bombers and warplanes on Monday in a show
of strength near the border with Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday the
threat of a direct intervention by Russia's military in Ukraine
has risen over the last couple of days.
NATO said early this year that Russia had amassed some
40,000 troops close to the Ukraine border. By June, the number
had dropped to less than 1,000, but then Russia started building
the force up again.
A NATO military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said that early this month Russia had significantly increased
the number of troops near the Russian border.
The roughly 20,000-strong troop presence included tanks,
infantry, artillery, air defence systems, as well as logistics
troops, special forces, and various aircraft, the officer said.
Previously, Russia has used military exercises as cover for
intervention, military analysts say.
The European Union and the United States last week agreed
tough new sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine,
marking a new phase in the biggest confrontation between Moscow
and the West since the Cold War.
The conflict worsened dramatically after the downing of
Malaysian flight MH17 over rebel-held territory on July 17 by
what Western countries say was a Russian-supplied missile.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels;
additional reporting by Adrian Croft in London; editing by Foo
Yun Chee)