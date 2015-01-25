* NATO chief says Russian troops have missiles, rockets,
drones
* EU's Tusk says time for bloc to step up its policy
BRUSSELS Jan 24 NATO said on Saturday that
Russian troops were supporting a rebel offensive in eastern
Ukraine with sophisticated missiles, rockets and drones and
demanded Moscow halt its support.
Pro-Russian rebels launched an offensive against the
strategic port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine and officials
there said rebel rockets had killed at least 30 people.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said fighting in
eastern Ukraine had sharply escalated, with indications of a
large-scale offensive by Russian-backed separatists at multiple
locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk districts as well as
against Mariupol.
"This is in utter disregard of the ceasefire," he said in a
statement.
"Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are supporting these
offensive operations with command and control systems, air
defence systems with advanced surface-to-air missiles, unmanned
aerial systems (drones), advanced multiple rocket launcher
systems and electronic warfare systems," he said.
"I strongly urge Russia to stop its military, political and
financial support for the separatists, stop destabilising
Ukraine and respect its international commitments," he said.
Russia denies having troops in eastern Ukraine.
Latvia, which currently holds the European Union's
presidency, called for EU foreign ministers to hold an
extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter that
he had held an urgent phone call with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko to discuss what the international community should do
in the face of the increasing violence.
"Once again, appeasement encourages the aggressor to greater
acts of violence. Time to step up our policy based on cold
facts, not illusions," he said on Twitter.
Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who is hawkish toward
Russia, did not specify what he was referring to.
But the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, seen
as dovish toward Russia, suggested in a memo this month that EU
governments could start talking to Russia again about global
diplomacy, trade and other issues if Moscow implemented the
Minsk peace agreement to end the Ukraine conflict.
Mogherini's proposals were met with suspicion by some EU
countries that feared they would send the message to Russian
President Vladimir Putin that the EU's resolve was weakening.
Mogherini said in a statement on Saturday however that the
further escalation of the Ukraine conflict "would inevitably
lead to a further grave deterioration of relations between the
EU and Russia."
The 28-nation EU has joined the United States in imposing
economic sanctions on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine,
but the bloc is divided about any further escalation of
sanctions.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by G Crosse)