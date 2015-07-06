* Ukraine crisis makes NATO strategy paper look outdated
* Some allies reluctant to close door on cooperation with
Russia
* Diplomats believe NATO-Russia tensions will be lasting
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 6 NATO is preparing for a long
standoff with Russia, reluctantly accepting that the Ukraine
conflict has fundamentally transformed Europe's security
landscape and that it may have to abandon hope of a constructive
relationship with Moscow.
Some NATO allies, anxious to avoid a new Cold War or being
dragged into an expensive arms race, had hoped the crisis in
relations caused by President Vladimir Putin's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region last year would blow over quickly, just
as a chill over Russia's 2008 war with Georgia did.
But realisation is dawning at NATO headquarters that that is
not going to happen and that relations with Russia have entered
a new frosty period that could last a long time, possibly
requiring a formal change in the alliance's doctrine.
Both sides have escalated their rhetoric over eastern
Ukraine, where the U.S.-dominated, 28-nation alliance accuses
Russia of sending in troops to back pro-Russian separatists -
charges denied by Moscow.
The tension has prompted debate about whether it is time to
rewrite NATO's master strategy document, designed at a time when
there were high hopes that the enmity of the Cold War years
could be set aside and Russia and NATO could work together.
The "strategic concept", adopted by NATO leaders at a Lisbon
summit in 2010, rates the threat of a conventional attack on
NATO territory as low.
The document, which sets out the alliance's goals and
missions, says NATO-Russia cooperation is of strategic
importance and adds: "We want to see a true strategic
partnership between NATO and Russia."
"Some of the language (in the document) having to do with
Russia as a strategic partner of the alliance is certainly cast
into question given Russia's behaviour," U.S. Ambassador to NATO
Douglas Lute told reporters last month, though he said no
decision had yet been taken to revise it.
EXISTENTIAL CHALLENGE
NATO staff are drawing up more detailed contingency plans
for various secret scenarios and war in Europe is no longer seen
as completely out of the question.
Whereas NATO has in recent years been able to choose whether
to get involved in conflicts such as in Afghanistan or Libya, in
future it "could be forced to respond to an existential
challenge," a NATO diplomat said.
Under NATO's founding treaty, member states are obliged to
treat an attack on any partner as an attack on the entire bloc.
Lithuanian Defence Minister Juozas Olekas said NATO had to
adapt to a new security environment and rewriting the 35-page
strategy document was "one of the options".
"Today Russia is a threat for us," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels last month, adding that
the alliance had not closed the door to possible future
cooperation but Russia must respect international law.
Lithuania is one of three Baltic states that declared
independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 or 1991, joined NATO
in 2004, and feel particularly threatened by Russia's behaviour
in Ukraine and by its increased military activity in the skies
and seas around NATO's borders. Lithuania, like the other Baltic
states, has an ethnic Russian minority.
An announcement by the Russian prosecutor-general's office
last week that it would review a 1991 Soviet decision to
recognise their independence caused alarm in the Baltic states,
though the Kremlin sought to play down its significance.
The NATO diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
there was little argument that the strategy document was out of
date and would have to be rewritten "reasonably soon".
The chill in relations with Russia would be lasting because
Putin's survival in power "is linked to permanent confrontation
with the West," the diplomat said.
But some allies, including Germany, are reluctant to change
the strategy document now, partly because it would entail about
a year's work and partly because they do not want to antagonize
Russia by closing the door on cooperation, or take any step that
could undermine a truce agreement in Ukraine, the diplomat said.
Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Kremlin's Security Council,
accused the West on Friday of seeking to change Russia's
leadership.
PANDORA'S BOX
Diplomats worry that rewriting the strategic concept could
open a Pandora's box, with some southern NATO allies, which
think the alliance concentrates too much on security challenges
from the east, wanting a greater focus on new threats from the
south, such as the Islamic State group based in Syria and Iraq.
"It would stimulate a fundamental review of European
security, of our approach to the south," one NATO official, also
speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
Removing the aspiration of a strategic partnership with
Russia from the text would be "a big political step and maybe
not necessary", the official said.
NATO seems likely to opt for compromise. NATO leaders could
order work on a revamp of the strategy document when they meet
in Warsaw next July. It would then be ready for approval when
they next meet, probably in 2018, diplomats said.
NATO's "strategic concept" has been rewritten in the past
after watershed changes in security, such as the fall of the
Berlin Wall or the September 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. cities.
The 2010 version was conceived when NATO's major operation
was in Afghanistan. Since the end of NATO combat operations
there and the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, NATO's focus has
returned squarely to defending its own territory.
Moving to reassure eastern European allies that feel
threatened by Russia's actions, NATO has increased air patrols
and troop rotations in the Baltics, stepped up exercises and is
creating a rapid reaction force. Moscow portrays NATO action as
provocative and denies any intention on its part to intimidate.
After the annexation of Crimea, NATO suspended practical
cooperation with Russia, which had ranged from maintaining
Afghan army helicopters to counter-terrorism and combating
piracy off Somalia.
The overthrow of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president,
Viktor Yanukovich, last year, applauded in the West, deepened
Moscow's suspicions about NATO encroachment in its backyard.
Last December, Putin, hit by Western sanctions over Russia's
actions in Ukraine, signed a new military doctrine that named
NATO expansion among key external risks.
Russia last week denounced a new U.S. military strategy that
accused Moscow of failing to respect its neighbours' sovereignty
as "confrontational".
The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to a request
for comment on a possible change in the NATO strategy document.
Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of
Strategies and Technologies in Moscow, said Russia would react
negatively to a change in the NATO strategy document.
"Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO has been
searching for a raison d'être ... Now NATO, and especially (the)
military staff, are relieved that they can return to the good
old times," he told Reuters.
Alexander Golts, defence columnist and deputy editor of
online newspaper Yezhednevny Zhurnal, said he was very
pessimistic about future Russia-NATO relations.
"We are moving very rapidly to start a new Cold War," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs and Timothy Heritage in
Moscow; editing by Ralph Boulton)