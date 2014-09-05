(Adds details on Georgia)
NEWPORT, Russia, Sept 5 NATO, responding to
Russian warnings against Ukraine's bid to join the western
alliance, said on Friday that no third country could veto its
enlargement policy and approved new steps to advance Georgia
towards membership.
"No third country has a veto over NATO enlargement,"
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a news conference
on the second day of a summit of the U.S.-led defence pact,
adding: "NATO's door remains open. Each country will be judged
on its merits."
The 28-member alliance agreed on a package of measures to
boost Georgia's defence capabilities and advance the former
Soviet republic's preparations to join, he said. Russia and
Georgia fought a brief war in 2008 after NATO agreed in
principle that it and Ukraine would one day become members.
Rasmussen also said NATO stood ready, if requested, to help
Iraq counter Islamic State fighters who have captured swathes of
its territory and would cooperate on exchanging information on
foreign fighters returning from the Middle East - a potential
source of terrorism in Western countries.
Writing by Paul Taylor, editing by Mike Peacock