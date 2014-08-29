BRUSSELS Aug 29 Seven NATO allies plan to
create a new rapid reaction force of at least 10,000 soldiers as
part of plans to boost NATO defences in response to Russia's
intervention in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The aim is to create a division-sized joint expeditionary
force for rapid deployment and regular exercises. The
British-led force would include air and naval units as well as
ground troops, the newspaper said.
Countries involved include Denmark, Latvia, Estonia,
Lithuania, Norway and the Netherlands. Canada has also expressed
an interest in taking part, it said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to announce
the creation of the force next week, coinciding with the Sept.
4-5 NATO summit in Wales.
Since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March, NATO
members have taken a number of short-term steps to reinforce the
security of allies in eastern Europe that are worried by
Russia's new assertiveness.
At the Wales summit next week, U.S. President Barack Obama
and other NATO leaders are expected to agree on a longer-term
plan for boosting NATO's eastern defences.
One element of the plan will be shaking up NATO's existing
rapid reaction force so that some units of it are capable of
responding to a crisis in a few days, NATO diplomats say.
