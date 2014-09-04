NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 NATO Secretary-General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that Russia was attacking
Ukraine, stepping up Western rhetoric against Moscow at the
start of a summit of the U.S.-led alliance.
"We are faced with a dramatically changed security
environment. To the east, russia is attacking Ukraine," he told
reporters on arrival for the NATO summit in a golf resort
outside the Welsh city of Newport.
When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans
for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Rasmussen said the alliance
welcomed efforts to find a peace settlement but what counted was
what was happening on the ground. Moscow denies it has troops in
Ukraine but NATO says Russia has more than 1,000 soldiers
operating in the country.
He said he was sure NATO allies would consider seriously any
request from the Iraqi government for assistance in dealing with
a growing insurgency by Islamic State militants.
