BRUSSELS, April 1 NATO said on Tuesday it will
suspend "all practical civilian and military cooperation" with
Russia because of Moscow's occupation and annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region.
The decision was taken by NATO foreign ministers who urged
Russia in a statement "to take immediate steps ... to return to
compliance with international law."
NATO and Ukraine announced in a joint statement after their
ministers met in Brussels that they would intensify cooperation
and promote defence reforms in Ukraine through training and
other programmes.
